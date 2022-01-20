news, latest-news,

TAMWORTH is home to its own little drummer boy, as four year old Alezander Adrales takes the online world by storm. With the help of this family, the musical prodigy has set up a YouTube channel where people all over the world enjoy the beat of his drum. Alezander's father, Nelbert Adrales, said he discovered his son's talent when he was just eight months old and bought him his first drum kit when he was only one. "He's incredible what he can do on the drums," Mr Adrales said. READ ALSO: "Not many kids at his age can do that." While he started with an acoustic toy drum kick, Alezander quickly upgraded to a professional electric drum set to master his skills and keep his parents and neighbours happy. With 253 people subscribed to his YouTube channel, Alezander provides fans with smash hits from big artists like Ed Sheeran and Linkin Park. "They [fans] say he's incredible," Mr Adrales said. Despite never having had a drumming lesson Mr Adrales said Alezander picks up new songs incredibly fast. "He'll listen to it first and then the second listen he'll play it." Like a true rock star Alezander has already performed at live concerts at Biccentanial Park and said his dream was to one day be a professional drummer. He is also keen to start learning the bass guitar. But for now his parents said it was all about just having fun. "We don't force him to play the drums," Mr Adrales said. "At the end of the day it's up to him. "All we can do really is support him." To bop along to the beat of Alezander's drum his YouTube channel can be found here . His sweet sounds can also be found on his Facebook page 'Alezandrums', his Instagram profile 'Alezander.adrales', and his TikTok account 'Alezdrums'. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/4af280e8-4313-4808-83d5-8066b5966701.jpg/r0_384_5396_3433_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg