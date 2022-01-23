community,

TWO tiny green thumbs are making big business moves with their own DIY plant shop. With their red wagons in tow, George and Jack's plant shop helps locals keep their gardens in full bloom. With the help of their mum Heidi Burchell, the identical twins turned their love for the outdoors into a way to make some extra pocket money and keep busy during the school holidays. "They're definitely keen little entrepreneurs," Ms Burchell said. READ ALSO: George and Jack set up shop at 6:15pm most nights outside Cafe Retro, which Ms Burchell said has given them great exposure. "They have the cars honking horns and then they've also got people walking each afternoon and then they come back the next day and get a plant," she said. George and Jack said while it was a project to keep them occupied before school starts, they were also using the shop to save money for dirt bikes and lollies. Like true businessmen George and Jack said they're favourite part about running the shop was "gardening and getting money". Like any successful store, the twins have the support of the community behind them, with neighbours donating plants and trees to help them expand the variety of what's on offer. "I think they've got a good little set up, it's going to definitely grow from here I think," Ms Burchell said. Although it started as just a school holiday project, George and Jack said they were keen to continue the shop even when school went back. With two tiny businessmen under her roof Ms Burchell said she was delighted that her kids were just outside having fun. "I'm pretty anti-screen for the boys," she said. "Good fresh open air is good for them." The shop is located at 6 Janison Street, for opening times search George and Jack's Plant Shop on Facebook. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

