news, latest-news,

A TEENAGE boy remains behind bars and another has been granted bail after they allegedly broke into several small-town businesses and nicked cash and food. Officers from the proactive crime squad and Quirindi police homed in on a 15-year-old and 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Werris Creek on Thursday. The older boy was refused bail in children's court on Friday while his co-accused was released with strict conditions. READ ALSO: They each face multiple charges including break, enter and steal as well as break, enter and destroy property, after several reported break-ins in Werris Creek in the past week. Police allege the teens stole money and food from inside multiple businesses before fleeing the scene. No pleas were entered and the matters were adjourned. Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader police had been working hard on the investigation. He said police allege Werris Creek businesses were broken into as well as the pool, school and historic train station. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/525c34b5-d53d-40ab-b926-1a2d64b55282.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg