IT'S time to say 'cheers' to Tamworth's strong and resilient business community. Tamworth Business Chamber members and sponsors have spoken, and the chamber has listened. The 2021 Quality Business Awards gala dinner will go ahead as planned on Friday, February 18 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC). Chamber president Stephanie Cameron said a survey sent to members, finalists, judges and sponsors proved more than 75 per cent are in favour of pushing ahead with an in-person event despite the risks of COVID-19. "Businesses have done it so tough over the last couple of years - we've all been working from home," she said. "We're really excited that we're going to be having an in-person event here in Tamworth and that the business people can get out and hopefully have a good night despite the fact we can't get up and dance or sing our hearts out at the moment." All ticketholders attending will be asked to complete a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) prior to the event to ensure it goes ahead safely. The chamber has secured a supply of RATs for those who are unable to access them on the day. READ ALSO: At least 200 businesses are in the running across 27 categories, and with more than 1400 nominations for over 650 businesses, it's the most successful awards in six years. Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the event will be an opportunity for businesses to celebrate, but at the same time share what their future might look like for the coming 12 months. "As a major sponsor, Tamworth Regional Council think it's absolutely fantastic that this event is going ahead," he said. "We've had some very challenging times right across the region and the business community has been copping the brunt. "But we've got an opportunity now to be able to celebrate the businesses that have done really well, celebrate the businesses that have struggled through those tough times and celebrate their achievements." Tickets are now on sale now at the Tamworth Business Chamber website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./12226c24-6afa-4d53-9b49-bd46edb1b013.jpg/r0_201_4352_2660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg