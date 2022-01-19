news, latest-news,

A COURT has heard a man could plead guilty to assaulting police and affray soon, after he was allegedly involved in a brawl which ended in a man being stabbed in the face. Ethan Smith, 22, is on bail and appeared in Tamworth Local Court via video link from his defence lawyer's office earlier this week. Solicitor Tammy White told the court the case needed only a short adjournment while she worked with prosecutors on the set of police facts about what happened. Magistrate Julie Soars noted the matter may be resolving and listed it for another mention in court on Friday. No pleas have been formally entered. Ms Soars continued Smith's bail conditions and formally excused him from having to attend court on that day, after Ms White told her that he had found work. "He has just commenced employment," she told the court. READ ALSO: Smith faces two counts of assaulting police in the execution of their duties as well as the single charge of affray. He was arrested in the hours after emergency services were called to a house on Thomas Street in West Tamworth, following reports of an assault about 1pm on October 28. Oxley police were told an altercation had broken out between a group of men before a 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the head. The injured man was rushed to hospital and was in a critical condition at the time, according to police. Detectives combed the crime scene as they investigated what happened. Police later arrested Smith and an older man at a home in Westdale. The older man was charged with intent to murder over the alleged stabbing, and remains before the courts. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

