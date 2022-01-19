news, latest-news,

A MAN has denied a string of charges levelled against him after a slingshot, crossbow and the drug ice were allegedly uncovered during a random stop of the produce truck he was driving. Rodney Kirk Henderson, 61, appeared in Tamworth Local Court for the first time on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to five of six allegations before being granted strict conditional bail. Legal Aid defence solicitor Patricia Simpson submitted that keeping Henderson behind bars would be "onerous" due to two significant health conditions he struggled with. The court heard Henderson was employed as a truck driver and drove produce from Victoria up to Queensland two or three times per week, in a vehicle he did not own. "He's not the only person who has access to that truck," Ms Simpson said. She argued there would be delays in the case as police compile a brief of evidence before a hearing date could be set, and said that even if Henderson was found guilty at the end of the process, he did not face a "guaranteed full-time jail sentence". READ ALSO: Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington handed magistrate Julie Soars a set of police allegations as well as Henderson's records from Queensland, Victoria and NSW. She opposed Henderson's release from custody and said the prosecution concerns were that he would fail to appear at court, would commit further offences and endanger community safety. She suggested there were warrants against Henderson in Queensland but they didn't ultimately change the hurdle Henderson had to get over for bail due to "absent admissible evidence". Ms Soars granted bail but ordered that Henderson must not possess a firearm or weapon, must report to Liverpool police three times per week, stay off alcohol and drugs that hadn't been prescribed to him by a doctor, be of good behaviour and cough up $1000 if he breaks any of those rules. "Take your conditions seriously," she told him. "Thank you," Henderson said. The case was adjourned to March for police to compile a brief of evidence in the matter. Police claim Henderson was behind the wheel of a blue prime mover truck when it was stopped by highway patrol police for a random breath test in Nemingha, just outside Tamworth, about 5pm Saturday. Henderson allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test before police claim a search of the truck revealed a crossbow, slingshot, ammunition, the drug ice, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia. Henderson was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he was charged. A further drug test was taken and sent for analysis. Henderson admitted to one charge of possessing a prohibited drug but pleaded not guilty to two counts of each of possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing ammunition, along with one other charge of possessing a prohibited drug.

