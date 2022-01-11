news, latest-news,

CIGARETTES and food are among items that have been stolen from a service station which police claim has been broken into three times this year, in a town west of Tamworth. Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information as officers investigate a spate of break and enters in Walgett during the past couple of weeks. Police said a service station on Fox Street was broken into about 4am on Sunday and the same store was also broken into about 5am on January 8, as well as just after midnight on January 3. Cigarettes, food and other items were stolen on each occasion, local police said. Police investigating the incidents are also looking into a break-in at a local sporting club on the Castlereagh Highway in Walgett. READ ALSO: Two people allegedly forced their way into the club about 2:30am on Monday and smashed a vending machine before stealing goods and fleeing the scene. Crime scenes have been established and forensically examined as detectives work to find clues. Police would like to speak with two people who they believe may be able to help with their inquiries. Police said the first person was shown wearing a red hooded jumper, a black jacket, black pants, black gloves and was carrying a black backpack. The second person was shown wearing a grey hoodie with a black jacket, green camouflage pants and was also carrying a black backpack, according to police. Officers have urged any witnesses, anyone with any information or travellers that might have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to contact Walgett police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

