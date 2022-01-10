news, latest-news,

A MAN and woman have been charged after another woman was allegedly drugged, detained and sexually assaulted on New Year's Eve. A 26-year-old woman attended Walgett Police Station on January 1 and made the report that she had been drugged, detained and sexually assaulted by a man and a woman during the course of a number of hours the night before. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers attached to Bourke Police District - assisted by detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad - established the specialist squad code-named Strike Force Aiver to investigate the incident. READ ALSO: Following extensive inquiries, investigators stopped a truck travelling through Bourke shortly before 4pm on Sunday. Police found and seized methylamphetamine, cannabis, several electronic devices, and other items relevant to the investigation during a search of the vehicle. A 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman - both from Queensland - were travelling in the truck and were arrested and taken to Bourke Police Station. The man and the woman were each charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault in company. The man was charged with further allegations of two counts of possessing a prohibited drug. The pair were refused bail to appear at Walgett Local Court on Monday. As investigations under Strike Force Aiver continue, police have identified a second person who believes they may have been drugged within the Cumborah area on the same night, New Year's Eve, and are urging anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

