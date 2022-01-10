news, latest-news,

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital with head injuries after he and a woman he was walking with were struck by a car in an alleged hit-and-run in Tamworth on Saturday night. A 37-year-old man remains behind bars and will front court today, charged with driving under the influence when he allegedly hit the 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman on Manilla Road, Oxley Vale, about 11:30pm. The man is accused of being behind the wheel of a Toyota Echo sedan when he collided with the pedestrians before allegedly driving away from the scene without giving them any assistance. The male pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and was taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment, where he remains. The woman was not badly hurt and was helped by paramedics at the scene. READ ALSO: Oxley police officers were called and set up a crime scene, combing the area with the help of the specialist Crash Investigation Unit. Police found the Toyota Echo abandoned on Alexandra Street in Oxley Vale, and a short time later, investigations led officers to the accused, who is from Narrabri. The driver was taken to Tamworth hospital for mandatory testing before being taken to the local police station. The charges levelled against him include dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm while under the influence, causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm. He has not yet been required to enter any pleas to the allegations. He spent the rest of the weekend in custody and will appear in Tamworth Local Court today. Police investigations are continuing and anyone with information or footage has been urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

