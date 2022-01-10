community,

TALK to Emma Bailey and you'll probably think, 'Gosh, she sounds familiar'. You might have heard her in the car, at a cafe or on the old Makita stereo during smoko on a job site. Now, the 88.9FM radio announcer is taking to a whole new stage, as Tamworth's representative at the Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition. The former Showgirl competition has had a facelift, to bring it in line with modern times and encourage more young women to take part, Ms Bailey said. "It means being involved in the community, being a fresh face for the town and someone who can give a positive word and be a positive image for our region and the agricultural scene," she said. "I want people to understand the farmers and people behind the scenes who don't just provide food and fibre, they do some really incredible things. "And, as a 24-year-old I find it empowering to be called a woman in the rural industry and in the town." While it will be the last year Ms Bailey can participate, she's taking on an even bigger role as coordinator of the 2022 competition in Tamworth. As a role model who's been through the process, can provide a listening ear and sound advice is something she can't wait to bring to the position. Read also: And, getting even more local young women involved is at the top of her priority list. "When you walk in, you think you have to be the prettiest or have your hair and makeup done but it's not about that," she said. "It's about how you represent yourself and your community and self love. "It's about the impression you make on people and how you represent your region that's going to get you there." Statewide changes to the 60-year-old Showgirl competition were made in October last year, in an effort to better reflect the spirit of the program to honour young rural women now and into the future. It's hoped to preserve the legacy of the program while also seeing that it evolves and stays relevant for young women in rural and regional NSW. Ms Bailey said she's always been one of the first to put her hand up for community events and as a radio announcer she's excited to bring her public speaking skills to the fore at the zone competition in Wee Waa in February.

