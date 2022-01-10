news, latest-news,

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries overnight after he fell from a horse at a property north of Tamworth. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and ambulance paramedics were urgently called to a property at Glen Innes after reports of an accident just after 7:30pm on Sunday. A 64-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his head and eye when he fell from a horse at the farm a short time earlier. READ ALSO: The critical care team on board the chopper helped paramedics treat the horserider at the scene. He was stabilised for transport before he was flown to Tamworth hospital for further treatment. A spokesperson for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said the man was in a stable condition when he was airlifted. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/515b429a-6d9e-4bce-a58b-9b288d66d632.jpg/r2_184_3598_2216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg