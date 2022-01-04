sport, cricket,

Central North have resumed their Bradman Cup campaign with an emphatic victory over Riverina. The first half of the under 16s tournament was played in December last year where Central North scored one win from three matches. They improved their record in Newcastle on Tuesday with a win that was set up by the bowlers. Central North fielded first against Riverina with opening bowler Izaac Coyle snaring the opening three wickets. He bowled five overs and finished with 3-9 before Jaxon Brooks took over. From 6.4 overs, Brooks took 4-17 as Riverina set Central North a target of 72 runs to win. Central North were a little shaky early as they fell to 2-25 at one point but opener Bernard O'Connor (24) made sure the runs kept ticking over. The opener fell with the score on 46 and Sid Harvey picked up where O'Connor left off. The allrounder chipped away at the total alongside Keanu Botha (10). But Harvey (19) had saved his best for last as he cracked a six to hit the winning runs in the 22nd over. Three more rounds remain to be played in the tournament which wraps up on Friday. Central North's next match is against ACT Southern Districts and will be played on Wednesday.

