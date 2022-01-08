community,

IT'S A frightening time to be a vulnerable elderly person and as aged care homes lock down to protect residents from COVID-19, connection remains important. Tamworth Community Visitors Scheme coordinator Sue Dykes said volunteers had been forced to adapt to virtual visits, phone calls and the art of letter and card writing to keep older people company. "It's isolating for people because quite frankly a lot of people in nursing homes haven't seen their families in so long ... that's got to have an impact on them and their families," Ms Dykes told the Leader. "We try to take those feelings of isolation away." The scheme, run by Centacare New England North West across the entire region, pairs up volunteers with aged care residents. The younger adopted friends gain incredible insight into times gone by and the elderly get top quality company during the visits, Ms Dykes said. "The stories that they tell are remarkable," she said. "You also get a feeling of wellbeing within yourself ... they just love it, they really do." READ ALSO: But, the program has had to pivot again after confirmed cases of COVID-19 crept into residential aged care homes, sparking lockdowns. The Leader revealed at least two residents and five staff members at different Tamworth homes had been diagnosed with the highly infectious virus as the local outbreak booms. "It's going to be very frightening for our residents actually," Ms Dykes said. The developments mean the doors were locked on almost all visitors and staff must wear head-to-toe protective gear to prioritise safety for the vulnerable, though Ms Dykes said it still must be strange for them. "They're not seeing a friendly smile and I know we talk with our eyes and hands, I think we do that more now," she said. As soon as it's safe, the volunteers will be back in person, but for now, Ms Dykes is really short on volunteers and is searching for more pen pals to keep up communication. Anyone interested from across the region can call 1800 372 826.

