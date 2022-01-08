news, latest-news,

A HIGH-VISIBILITY police operation that targeted crime and anti-social behaviour in the region has captured a man in Tamworth. Operation Western Thunderbolt officers responded to reports of a man refusing to leave despite requests from a manager at a motel on Goonoo Goonoo Road, South Tamworth about 1:40am on Thursday. When the man allegedly refused to move on, police arrested the 27-year-old after a short struggle. He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with continuing intoxicated behaviour after a move on direction and resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty. The Werris Creek local was granted conditional bail and will return to Tamworth Local Court to face the charges against him late in January. He is yet to enter any pleas to the allegations. Acting Western Region Enforcement Squad and Domestic Violence High Risk Offenders team-coordinator Detective Acting Inspector Robert Bevern said the team achieved some excellent results working alongside Oxley Police District officers in the operation. Read also: Officers were deployed to the Tamworth area from Tuesday to Thursday, he said. "Deployments such as Operation Western Thunderbolt not only work toward maintaining public safety but also increasing community confidence across the region," he said. "We will continue to assist police districts throughout western region with similar operations." During the operation, police conducted 45 random breath tests, six person searches and recovered a stolen motor vehicle. Operation Western Thunderbolt will continue with further deployments set for Tamworth and the region in the coming months.

