community,

A SUNDAY stroll and a snag is on offer this weekend to help those struggling this holiday period. While the summer holidays are often synonymous with fun and family, volunteers at Tamworth's Walk 'n' Talk for Life are looking out for those who may be feeling lonely. Volunteer Leanie Renton said this festive season could have been "mental torture" for some due to travel restrictions and COVID-19 test requirements that would have left them isolated from family and friends. "Christmas and New Year's can be very lonely and we've had it made much more lonely the past two years," she said. READ ALSO: The Walk 'n' Talk for Life group meets on the second Sunday of each month to help people in the region cope by offering a stroll, chat and barbecue in Bicentennial Park. Ms Renton said volunteers draw on their own lived experience to offer support in any way they can. Regular walker Olly Taylor said while the group isn't able to offer professional medical advice anything they could do to help was better than nothing. "We're just there to support people and be there for when they need to talk to somebody," he said. Meeting near Hopscotch cafe at 9am, Mr Taylor said no one is ever let out or behind. Ms Renton described the group as just a small snippet of what Tamworth needed in terms of mental health services. "There is not enough, and cohesive enough, and medically enough," she said. "You have to see the angst of people on the ground trying to find mental health services." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/2fc4daf7-e75a-4c2c-99eb-5d481c89f915.JPG/r0_119_4200_2492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg