news, latest-news,

IT'S not Survivor, but the tribe has spoken. Tamworth Regional Council's new leadership duo is mayor Russell Webb and deputy mayor Mark Rodda. No doubt the pair will make for an interesting team as they lead the council for the next year and nine months. Taking the mayor's seat for the first time in more than a decade since Col Murray's retirement, Cr Webb said he was looking forward to what the future might bring. "Councillors I thank you for your support, and I thank Phil for also putting his hand up," he said. "Either way I think we had two good candidates for the mayoral position, so thanks Phil for that. "I hope we can all work very well into the future together and I look forward to that, I think we're going to have a wonderful council and we have a wonderful future in this Tamworth region. "I think it's a fantastic place." Cr Phil Betts also put his hat in the ring for the top job, but didn't elect for the deputy position - which Cr Rodda took out with an absolute majority. Councillors Brooke Southwell and Helen Tickle had also nominated for second-in-charge, but the huge swing towards Cr Rodda meant there was no need to eliminate one and vote again. And, in a first in the council's history, the Welcome to Country was led by Indigenous councillor, Gomeroi man Marc Sutherland, in native language, wearing a traditional cultural fur. "As a proud Gomeroi man I'd like to acknowledge the country I'm standing on and pay my respects to the Aboriginal people who have cared and always will care for this country," he said. "When I say, 'dhirriaa yumbuli', I'm talking about the Old People and acknowledging the continual presence of our Old People and ask them to give us strength as we remember them. "I'd also like to acknowledge that sovereignty of this country has never been ceded and this always was and always will be Gomeroi country, and I'm looking forward to getting to work." Read also: When it came to the vote, general manager Paul Bennett was confirmed as the returning officer before the councillors cast their ballots for the top jobs. "When we have three candidates for election, what would normally occur is that the person with the lowest vote would be excluded and then we would have a vote for the remaining candidates," Mr Bennett said. "In this case where we have received an absolute majority in the first count - that councillor automatically becomes the deputy mayor, and I'm pleased to announce that that is Cr Mark Rodda." Family members joined councillors for the vote in the audience and Cr Webb and Cr Rodda were met with a round of applause when the votes were announced. Councillors also voted to move that the deputy mayor also be elected for one year and nine months in line with the mayor. The council will meet again on January 25 and every fortnight from then on a Tuesday evening. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/3016518c-4f92-4abd-8107-497b216d82c9.jpeg/r0_238_3857_2417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg