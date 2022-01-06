news, latest-news,

BRIGHT yellow sunflowers are bursting into bloom across the Liverpool Plains and tourists are travelling long distances to catch a glimpse at their natural beauty. Windy Station at Pine Ridge was the first to welcome guests as part of the 2022 Plains Sunflower Trail this week. The tourist boom is breathing new life into the region, and the Plains is buzzing with excitement as travellers flock to absorb the spectacular display. From yoga in the paddock and a long table dinner among the flowers, to 'how to paint a sunflower' and 'cooking with sunflowers' workshops, there's a packed program of events on offer. READ ALSO: Tourism group The Plains are behind the trail which includes open days at Art Shack at Wilgabah, Windy Station, Little Willow Lavender Farm Boutique Market, The Plantation and Sandstone throughout January. The full map, list of events and tickets are on The Plains Facebook page. Sunflower trail maps can also be picked up at the Liverpool Plains Information Centre at Willow Tree.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./e23c5b55-7c54-44e2-8b57-7d08e7546fbd.jpg/r0_151_4249_2552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg