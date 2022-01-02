news, latest-news,

THEY'RE visually striking, and frolicking among the vibrant yellow fields is a bucket-list item for many. Now, a new group based in the Liverpool Plains have launched a never-before seen sunflower trail for all to enjoy this summer. From yoga in the paddock and a long table dinner among the flowers, to 'how to paint a sunflower' and 'cooking with sunflowers' workshops - there's something to satisfy all your sunflower dreams. Tourism group The Plains have put together the 2022 Liverpool Plains sunflower trail which includes open days at Art Shack at Wilgabah, Windy Station, Little Willow Lavender Farm Boutique Market, The Plantation and Sandstone from January 4. Clare and David Lee at Windy Station in Pine Ridge are looking forward to sharing their sunflower field, as well as their state heritage-listed woolshed, with the public. "We're about to undergo a pretty major conservation and re-adaption project on our woolshed this year, so there's two things for people to visit when they come to Windy," Mrs Lee said. "The Plains are a group of farmers that are getting together and we're just trying to build upon agritourism on the Liverpool Plains. "You go to the vineyards to taste all their wines, so we're trying to open up our farms for Airbnb stays, event centres, art classes and educational regenerative farming practices." Mrs Lee said while sunflower open days have proved successful on the Liverpool Plains, locals would love to experience those agritourism benefits all year round. "We're very unique here in the Liverpool Plains in that we do have cropping all year round," she said. "Sunflower crops are pleasing to the eye, they're lovely things to take photos of and to learn about but we're also wanting to do some trails and open paddocks in some of other crops such as sorghum and cotton." In between frolicking among the fields, visitors in January can also meet makers and creators at Little Willow Lavender Farm in Willow Tree for their boutique market and enjoy hours wandering, shopping and relaxing within the garden and surrounds. READ ALSO: Or, if creativity is more your thing, drop in to the Art Shack Gallery at Wallabadah. The unique gallery is set on 600 acre sheep and cattle grazing property, and will host a number of events such as painting and cooking classes and even a concert. The sunflower display will reach its peak in mid-January with a bumper crop expected. The full map, list of events and tickets are on The Plains Facebook page. Sunflower trail maps can also be picked up at the Liverpool Plains Information Centre at Willow Tree from January 4. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./f7f40e3d-d8b4-459a-849f-5b98db71b918.jpg/r0_411_5184_3340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg