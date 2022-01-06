coronavirus,

A STREAK of record high COVID-19 cases in Tamworth has dropped in the latest daily update. The Tamworth local government area added 89 new cases in the Thursday update, down from 163 the day before. The more remote communities of Narrabri and Moree have also seen a decrease in new cases on Thursday after they each doubled their daily case count the day before. Narrabri added 48 new coronavirus infections in the latest update and there were 12 in Moree. READ ALSO: Armidale clocked 17 new cases, 13 were found in Inverell, 11 in Gunnedah, six in the Liverpool Plains, three were from Uralla and one each in Glen Innes and Tenterfield. The Hunter New England Health (HNEH) district added a record 3,424 new infections to 8pm on Wednesday. Sadly two people from Lake Macquarie died, a man and a woman aged in their 60s who had both been double vaccinated against COVID-19. HNEH has urged the community to only seek a PCR test if they have symptoms, live with a confirmed case, or have been advised to do so by authorities, due to the high testing pressure at the moment. A PCR test can be received at the drive-through on Marius Street, the hospital clinic, Douglas Hanly Moir and the Tamworth Respiratory Clinic. Rapid tests are harder to come by but are sold at various Tamworth pharmacies and businesses when they are available. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/b0bab0aa-45b0-4116-9990-319dc8172dd1.jpg/r5_188_2010_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg