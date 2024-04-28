Fit and ready to fire: Rumsby returns sharper with a singular goal

Since 2018, Jack Rumsby has been considered one of the most exciting players to watch in Group 4.
But as is often the case, it can take some time before great potential is realised. And, after spending last year in and out of first grade with the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters, Rumsby was determined to secure his place and make an impact for the club.
So he took his fate into his own hands.
Having played primarily in the centres and on the wing in 2023, Rumsby was hungry to reclaim his natural place at fullback.
"I played the majority [of the year] in firsts and a handful of games in reggies, but my fitness wasn't quite there," Rumsby said.
"In that handful of games last year I just wasn't confident, hanging out on the wing a little bit and I didn't have the stamina to keep going."
So, during the off season, Rumsby enlisted the help of former Roosters coach and current club fitness trainer, Geoff Sharpe, to get him to the requisite physical standard.
The 26-year-old was "very grateful" that Sharpe would stay back and do further work with him after each preseason training session. And they quickly paid off.
"Now that I'm fit enough, I got slotted into the fullback role and I'm trying to get my hands on the ball as much as I can," Rumsby said.
With two tries in his first three games of the year, the Farrer alum has been a consistent contributor to the Roosters' undefeated run thus far. And he was singled out for praise by coach Mark Sheppard after their 38-24 win over Werris Creek on Saturday night.
"I thought he had an outstanding game out the back today," Sheppard said.
"On his kick-chase but also out the back, he caught some of Mitch Doring's bombs and didn't let us down. He got on the front foot and pushed forward."
Having joined with the club initially in 2019 after a brief stint at Dungowan, Rumsby lived in Newcastle before returning to Group 4 with the Roosters in 2022.
On his return to his preferred number one jersey this year, Rumsby recognised that he had a role to play in organising Kootingal-Moonbi's backs - but he doesn't necessarily see himself as a leader in the side.
"You have a pretty good view from the back," he said.
"That's just me trying to communicate to the boys where to be in defence, and if we get breaks in play, that's an opportunity for me to readdress that point or mention something that I may have seen.
"But I don't see myself as a senior in the group, I think we're a really good team with something nice going on."
