The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fit and ready to fire: Rumsby returns sharper with a singular goal

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 29 2024 - 5:53am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Rumsby knew he had more to offer the Roosters, and put in the work to make the most of his ability. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Jack Rumsby knew he had more to offer the Roosters, and put in the work to make the most of his ability. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Since 2018, Jack Rumsby has been considered one of the most exciting players to watch in Group 4.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.