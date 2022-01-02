coronavirus,

ANOTHER 119 COVID-19 cases were recorded across the region in Sunday's update, as more than 18,000 people tested positive statewide. Tamworth again had the highest tally across the north west with 63 people receiving the news they had contracted the virus. That was higher that the previous record of 53 which was set on Saturday. There was a large jump in cases in Gunnedah, which went from two cases on Saturday to 19 on Sunday. That was followed by 15 in Narrabri, eight in Armidale, five from Morree Plains, four from Inverell, three from Liverpool Plains and two from Walcha. There were 18,278 new COVID-19 cases detected in NSW in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm on Saturday evening, 1342 of which were from the Hunter New England Local Health District. There are now 7005 active cases in that region, with 50 in hospital and three in intensive care. READ ALSO: NSW Health have reported a slight decrease on new cases detected compared to the 24-hour reporting period before. In the same reporting period there were sadly, two deaths. 83 people are currently in Intensive Care Units across the state, 24 of these people are on ventilators and 1066 people in hospital with coronavirus. The latest victims of the virus are two men. A man in his 80s from South Western Sydney died at Concord Hospital, and a man from his western Sydney in his 90s also died. Both had received two doses of the vaccine. There were 90,019 tests conducted in the Saturday reporting period. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

