LOCALS have reported waiting in line for up to five hours to get a COVID-19 test, as Tamworth hit a new record for daily infections on Wednesday. Hunter New England Health (HNEH) confirmed 47 new cases in the Tamworth local government area - the highest in a single day since the pandemic began. The previous daily record was on Boxing Day, when 41 new infections were recorded in the city. With COVID-19 testing clinics either closed, or operating on reduced hours over the Christmas period, locals were quick to take advantage of the new Marius Street Sporting Fields Laverty drive-through when it opened at 7am on Wednesday morning. Some reported lining up from 6:15am, and by 11:30am, were yet to have a test, with queues of cars backed up onto neighbouring streets and traffic control in place. The case count has continued to rise right across the region, with 14 new infections from Narrabri, 12 from Moree and a further nine from Gunnedah. Eight new infections were confirmed in Armidale, four from Inverell, two from Uralla, and one each in Glen Innes, Gwydir and Liverpool Plains shires. Across the Hunter New England Health district, 775 new cases were confirmed, with 31 active in hospital, and three in ICU. Two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s, died at the Warabrook Aged Care facility in Newcastle where they acquired their infections. READ ALSO: With testing capacity under enormous pressure, Hunter New England Health has advised people to only get a PCR if they have COVID-19 symptoms, live in a household with a confirmed COVID-19 positive case, or have been in a venue which NSW Health has advised there has been high transmission. It comes as the Queensland government announced from January 1, travellers from interstate hotspots can use a negative Rapid Antigen Test to satisfy border pass requirements. In Tamworth, the Marius Street Sporting Fields Laverty drive-through is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 3pm and Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 1pm. It will close from January 1 to 3. The Tamworth Hospital Clinic has reduced hours during the Christmas and New Year period. It is closed on New Year's Day. Tamworth Respiratory Clinic and Douglas Hanly Moir will also close on public holidays.

