THEY'RE shaping up to be the hottest commodity of 2022 - COVID-19 rapid antigen tests (RATs) are flying off local shelves within hours of restock, and people are going to extreme lengths to get their hands on the product. With demand far outweighing supply, Tamworth pharmacies are answering hundreds of calls daily only to inform people there are no tests available, and information from suppliers is scarce. Priceline Pharmacy Tamworth pharmacist Muhammad Omar said on Thursday they received 150 test kits, and within two hours they were all gone. "We've been getting a lot of calls, every second call is about the rapid antigen tests," he told the Leader. "Just like with toilet paper in the past, we are implementing a policy with one box per customer. "We just want everyone to get what they can if they need it, otherwise one person can come in and take 20 boxes which would be unfair for the people that actually need it." It's a similar story around town - Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse had test kits arrive on Thursday, but as soon as word got around, they sold out. Local service stations and supermarkets also supply them, for those lucky enough to get their hands on the limited supply. READ ALSO: But pharmacists are hopeful the NSW government's move to order 50 million tests and supply them for free will eventually solve the issue. However they aren't expected to become available until late January to early February. "We're just asking people to wait until the stock arrives and then we're more than happy to help," Mr Omar said. "We're hopeful things will improve in a couple of days or in two weeks. The stock is coming and the situation will continue to improve. "Because of the unprecedented demand and how the different states are changing their rules, a lot of people are trying to get it just because they need it to get across the border." With local PRC testing clinics swamped, many are turning to RATs as an alternative, putting added pressure on supply. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./de55c313-c390-410a-b4dd-090bcae5b18f.jpg/r0_156_5537_3284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg