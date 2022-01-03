news, latest-news,

WITH 2021 now officially in the review mirror, people are looking forward to seeing what the new year brings - and none more so than business managers and owners. It's been a hard 12 months for them, with restrictions and lockdowns crippling many outlets, however the light at the end of the tunnel is now shining bright. Despite the current Omicron outbreak, the NSW government seems keen to keep things open and impose few restrictions, and certainly no more lockdowns. This clearer messaging has instilled confidence in Tamworth's Debby Chorlton, who runs Plush Hair Design, and Town and Country Boutique, as well as operating four Airbnbs. "I'm looking forward to festival, I'm looking forward to people being around, I think more people want to get back to normal and everybody is willing to do whatever it takes to get there," she said. "For 2022 I say bring it on, I can't wait. I can't wait to just see people again and have family visit and all those things that have been closed off. "I think the government is getting more flexible and realising we're going to have to live with it." Moving forward is something The Longyard Hotel licensee Ian Dundon is also keen to do. He said while the pub received good support throughout the year, something he puts down to its history and reputation, it will be good to welcome back a sense of normality as the year rolls on. READ ALSO: "The two lockdown periods have been very hard for us, but we've maintained good patronage and kept our heads up and maintained confidence, and that's all you can do I think," he said. "It would seem the current COVID-19 problem is not as bad as it was. "We're looking forward to opening up, all of hospitality has been tremendously impacted by lockdowns and things like that but the fact of the matter is you have to go with the rules as they're set out." Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron has seen first hand the damage caused over the past year, both at her own business and at other outlets around town. The strength and resilience of local operators is what has stood out to her though, not the anger and frustration. The ability to adapt has also been a silver lining, she believes, with Tamworth now better placed to compete with rival markets from across the state. "I think it's evident that e-commerce and the online experience has become a major part of what we do," she said. "We all expect to be able to order our meals online now and go and pick them up, and we expect we can click and collect without entering the store. "And prior to COVID I don't think we had that service in Tamworth so that sort of focus on remote technology over the last two years has become normal." Something both Ms Cameron and Ms Chorlton also spoke about at length was the support for local businesses over the past two years. Making the extra effort to buy goods from the local area has become a focus for many people, and the hope is that theme will continue even once COVID is no longer dominating the news cycle. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/ba5a6d9b-408c-4d5a-8720-d4be50a6a1c6.JPG/r0_250_6000_3640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg