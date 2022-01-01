news, latest-news,

A man from Coffs Harbour has spent New Year's day behind bars, arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer after what police claim were "multiple" early morning "brawls" in Coledale. An Oxley Police spokeswoman told the Leader that fights erupted within a crowd of as many as 100 people congregating in the street in the early hours of New Year's day. Oxley Police were called to "multiple brawls" from about 1:30am in the area surrounding Kenny Drive, West Tamworth, she said. The crowd finally dispersed at about 5am on Saturday, according to the spokeswoman. Just three hours later, police arrested a 29-year-old man on Kenny Drive. Police allege the man led police on a short foot pursuit, and struggled with officers before his arrest. The 29-year-old has been charged with staying on a road longer than necessary to cross it, resisting an officer in the execution of their duty and assaulting an officer in the execution of their duty. The Coffs Harbour man was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Sunday. The Leader understands both the crowd and the early-morning brawl disturbed neighbours in the residential street. Police inquiries into the alleged brawl continue.

