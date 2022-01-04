community,

LIGHTS, camera, action! Tamworth is home to the next big internet sensation. Joel Kiddle lives with Cerebral Palsy and has spent the last six months behind the lens to make YouTube videos to inspire other people living with disabilities. Teaming up with his support worker Joshua Londero, the duo have been documenting all of Joel's favourite activities which include hunting, fishing, shooting, working out and cooking on their YouTube channel titled 'Rolling with Joel'. READ ALSO: Apart from sharing their adventures, Mr Londero said one of the main motivations behind starting the channel was to encourage support workers to think outside the box. "There's a lot more that you can do then just go bowling or to the movies," he said. Hoping to one day make a career out of documenting his life, the Tamworth teen has no shortage of fans with 114 people already subscribed to the channel. He has big dreams for the channel and Mr Kiddle said getting recognised by fans down the street was always a feel good moment. Helping to draw traction, Mr Londero said he regularly shared the channels new uploads on social media and the Australian Hunting Network. "The guys on there just love seeing Joel doing things that most young men love to do," he said. Mr Londero was overwhelmed by the support and said generous fans had gifted Joel a GoPro, helped pay for his rifle and shared his videos to other viewers. Reaching audiences across the world, the music for the channel is sponsored by an inspired content creator in New Zealand who also makes videos taking underprivileged kids hunting and fishing. While the channel is all about having fun, Mr Londero said he also hoped it would act as a wake up call for businesses and their commitment to accessibility. "A lot of shops just overcrowd the shops and don't think of wheelchairs trying to get through," he said. Mr Londero said the pair have also had problems with a lack of wheelchair-accessible toilets around the city. "That's a real issue," he said. But to keep the fans coming Mr Kiddle has big plans for the channel in 2022, with a trip to New Zealand and shooting his first deer high on the agenda. Aside from the adventures, the fame and the fans, for Mr Kiddle the most important thing is to "just let people know" that they shouldn't be limited by their disability and to tune in to "keep rolling with Joel". Mr Londero said Joel is an inspiration to others. "A lot of people see Joel out and about doing stuff and it makes them realise they can do it to," he said. To subscribe to 'Rolling with Joel' and keep up with the adventures click here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

