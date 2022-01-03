community,

A COFFEE and a biscuit are keeping drivers safe on the road this holiday period. Tamworth's Driver Reviver station on Armidale Road has been operating during the festive season to make sure motorists were taking the break that could save their life. But Driver Reviver director Frank Colemane said this year had been quieter than usual on the roads. "I think a lot of people have been reluctant to travel," he said. "The people who have called in have been greatly appreciative." READ ALSO: Due to the stations being closed throughout the year due to COVID-19, Mr Colemane said commuters weren't used to seeing them open and hadn't been taking advantage of the opportunity. "I think it's just a matter of getting operating regularly again," he said. Hoping for more normalcy in 2022, Mr Colemane said the year had been very stop and start. "We were going to open for the show but then the show didn't go on," he said. To help draw more attention the rest stop Mr Colemane said they had been promised new, flashing, LED signs to place on the roadside to alert drivers and encourage them to pull over. But despite these setbacks the station has had no shortage of volunteers with 140 people donating their time since the Scripture Union took over the operation in March. "The volunteers are keen and on for a bit of a chat," Mr Colemane said. "We just want people to stay and have a break. "We don't provide them with a lid for their cup of coffee so they can't just grab it and run." The station will be open during the country music festival to provide motorists with a chat, a coffee, a biscuit and a much needed rest. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

