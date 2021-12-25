news, latest-news,

A DRUG dealer has complained it's taking too long to be sentenced, as he spends his twelfth month in custody. Timothy John Brooks was hopeful his sentence would be handed down in Tamworth District Court last week, after he was caught with 133 grams of the drug ice. "It's something to look at, otherwise it's just going to get put off and off and I'm just sitting in here - I understand you'se [sic] are all busy and that," he said. "Fine, just get adjourned or whatever you want to do." Defence barrister Steven Doupe argued his client should have been released immediately due to the time he had already served waiting for a court outcome. "For the record, counsel has made himself as available as possible for the entirety of these sittings," he said. "Yesterday I was unavailable but I made myself available for the court, the only thing that I wish to put on the record is that I have actively made myself available for the court." Judge Deborah Payne said she understood there had been some delays in the case, but nothing significant. Read also: "I was just trying to make the point to your client there has not been a gross delay in this matter, there just hasn't," she said. "My client isn't willing to accept that," Mr Doupe replied. Judge Payne was quick to shut it down, telling the court, "I'm not arguing about it anymore". Strike Force Kunderbung police alleged Brooks was connected to a large-scale supply ring they claim was moving drugs, in particular ice, to the Tamworth region from the Central Coast. Brooks pleaded guilty in the local court to supplying a prohibited drug; and faces some related charges, he has been in custody since his arrest in December 2020. The court heard Brooks was refused bail in the NSW Supreme Court, and Judge Payne argued there were no special circumstances to consider a bail application before Christmas. The matter was adjourned to January.

