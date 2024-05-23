Why is our region a 'priority' according to the RSPCA?

Nearly 100 pet owners have pounced on the opportunity to attend a free health clinic for dogs and cats as part of Tamworth's bi-annual Healthy Pet Day on Thursday, May 23.
More than 60 dogs and 30 cats received free check-ups for microchipping, vaccinations, and parasite control at the event for fur families doing it tough and run by RSPCA NSW and Tamworth council.
But it isn't all good news.
RSPCA NSW community outreach supervisor Claudia Jones says the reason the charity runs the twice-a-year event in Tamworth is because our region urgently needs the support.
"Population has increased, people have moved to regional areas which means they're becoming bigger, and COVID created a massive animal population issue so there's a lot of ground to cover at the same time there's a national vet shortage as well," Ms Jones said.
She said our region has been identified as one of 10 "priority areas" the RSPCA lists based on the number of households earning less than $650 per week, animal cruelty complaints, animal population numbers and re-homing rates.
The RSPCA has one inspector for the Tamworth area and will hire a second in the coming weeks.
"Tamworth is very similar to lots of other areas that need more support, and that's not just de-sexing support but also for the council and the rangers and things like that," Ms Jones said.
Tamworth Regional Council's director of liveable communities Gina Vereker acknowledged the challenge the local area is facing when it comes to animal control and said she's grateful for the RSPCA's support.
"We've handled more than 570 dogs through the companion animal shelter [the pound] since the first of July. That's a lot of dogs," Ms Vereker said.
More than a dozen puppies have been born in the Tamworth Regional Companion Animal Centre in the last month alone.
But Ms Vereker says progress is being made thanks to the hard work of staff and volunteers at the Paws for Life animal shelter council re-opened last year.
"We've re-homed 110 through Paws for Life and we're very proud of that, and we've sent about 115 dogs off to different rescues around Australia," she said.
Anyone interested in adopting a dog is encouraged to call Paws for Life on 6767 5991 to arrange an appointment.
Check the Paws for Life Facebook page for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.