After a series of setbacks and challenges, the animal shelter formerly known as Heaven Can Wait has re-opened with a new name but the same old mission: providing abandoned and neglected pets with the care and love they deserve.
The newly-dubbed Paws for Life animal shelter is officially open and has hit the ground running by finding fur-ever homes for four dogs already.
Tamworth Regional Council's Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker said the shelter re-opening will provide "much-needed" relief to the city's pound, which is frequently at capacity.
"It's been a long time coming, but we're so happy to be able to open, even on a limited basis ... we've got 12 dogs here already and we're moving more across [from the pound] as they get de-sexed and microchipped," Ms Vereker said.
The shelter's normal hours are 9am to 2pm on Saturdays and weekdays by appointment. These hours are expected to expand once council trains up the 30 or so volunteers who have put their hands up to assist the shelter's three permanent staff.
Located in the Taminda estate, the shelter faced significant obstacles after Tamworth Regional Council stepped in to save it from closing, as an RSPCA inspection found "several" flaws at the site, raising concerns about the safety and wellbeing of the animals.
The result was a six-month delay in the shelter's re-opening as council staff scrambled to renovate the site to bring it into compliance.
In that time, "substantial" improvements have been made, Ms Vereker said, including the installation of higher fencing and renovating of larger kennels and outdoor spaces for dogs to romp around in.
But it isn't just the facilities that have changed. Council also allowed the community to vote on a new name for the shelter, and Ms Vereker said 'Paws for Life' won "hands down".
Ms Vereker also said she is grateful to the community for its support and will continue to search for more options to provide shelter for the region's furry residents as there is "never enough" space for the 950 dogs surrendered to the pound each year.
The newly-renovated shelter has a maximum capacity of 21 dogs and does not accept surrendered animals. Residents seeking to surrender their pets will still need to do so at the Tamworth Regional Companion Animal Centre (also known as 'the pound') at 1 Belmore St, Taminda.
The shelter will run for at least the next 18 months, when council's lease on the facility ends.
Before that time comes, Ms Vereker said council will explore options to build a larger facility that can act as both a pound and an adoption centre for all of Tamworth's furry companions.
Residents interested in adopting dogs from Paws for Life can view profiles of these pets on their new Facebook page, or call the shelter on (02) 6767 5991.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
