Heaven Can Wait starts new life as Paws for Life animal shelter

By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 3:00pm
After a series of setbacks and challenges, the animal shelter formerly known as Heaven Can Wait has re-opened with a new name but the same old mission: providing abandoned and neglected pets with the care and love they deserve.

