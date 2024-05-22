Tamworth Public School students go for gold at kid Olympics

Students at Tamworth Public School have proved themselves to be pint-sized champions in their own right, at a special event on Wednesday.
The school hosted their own version of the Olympic Games ahead of the Paris Olympics, which are set to be held from July 26 to August 11.
In Olympic tradition, the kids hosted an opening ceremony before jumping into the day's activities.
But instead of competing in the usual sports such as high jump, the 100-metre sprint, and gymnastics, the little athletes took part in a series of small events to show off their abilities.
There was the bean bag toss, small sprint, tug-of-war, and dodge ball, along with plenty of smiling faces.
Even some of the teachers managed to get in on the action.
Wrapping up the day's events, the students hosted a closing ceremony.
Already 85 Australians have been selected to compete in Paris across 12 sports, including 51 debutants.
On Tuesday, Matildas star forward Sam Kerr was ruled out of Australia's women's soccer team at the 2024 Paris Olympics over a long-term injury.
