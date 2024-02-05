Why moving to Tamworth Public will be 'a bit of an adjustment' for Mr Ireland

The new principal of Tamworth Public School admits it will be "a significant change coming from a smaller school background".
But John Ireland reckons he's up for the challenge.
The one thing he is clear about, is he won't be the sort of principal who is always sitting at his desk.
Instead, he said he would prefer to be out in the playground with the students and playing a good game of handball.
Mr Ireland started his new job at Tamworth Public School last week, after five years at Quirindi Public School.
In his new role, he wants to build strong relationships with students, all 900 of them, and staff.
"I pride myself on being involved with the kids and engaged with the kids," he said.
"Regardless of the size of the school, I will be out and be visible with the kids, getting to know them. I will be saying 'good morning' to them and 'farewell' to them at the school gates each day."
Mr Ireland said he is excited to take on the position, but it is also quite a transition, from Willow Tree and then Quirindi Public School, which has about 300 children.
"So, transitioning to a school with roughly 900 students and more staff will be a bit of an adjustment," he said.
As for his philosophy, and leadership style, that remains focused on what is "best for the students".
"My focus is all about providing opportunities for students and working with the school community, staff, and wider school organisations to get the best for the students of Tamworth Public School," Mr Ireland said.
His passion for teaching stems from his teenage years, when Mr Ireland spent his school holidays helping his aunt run her home daycare.
"I loved working with kids on active play and all that. And from there, I did work experience at Gloucester Public School in Year 10, and from there, I went to university in Armidale at UNE," he said.
"After university, I moved home to Gloucester when a friend called me and said, 'Do you want to move to Tamworth? There is heaps of school and heaps of work'. So, I said, 'Let's do it!'."
Within a term of school, Mr Ireland was offered a full-time temp teaching role at Oxley Vale Public School, that would lay the pathway for his future career.
Out of school, Mr Ireland is a key member of the local sporting community. He has coached basketball for 25 years.
"Basketball is a very strong passion of mine," he said.
"I'm very lucky to have had the opportunity to coach Olympians like Nick Kay. He played at the Tokoyo Olympics and hopefully qualifies for Paris next year."
On a more personal note, Mr Ireland said he has been "very lucky" workwise.
"I love living in the Tamworth community, and I have been very lucky with the people I have worked with," he said.
