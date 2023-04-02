FAMILIES seeking a safe escape from domestic violence are one step closer to specialised accommodation in Tamworth.
Plans for eight new homes are waiting on the tick of approval from Tamworth Regional Council in a bid to improve the quality of life for women and children.
The homes, which were announced by Tamworth Family Support Services last year, will follow a 'Core and Cluster' model, which has been dubbed an improvement from previous domestic violence housing.
In the application submitted by developer Housing Plus, the new model reduces the amount of shared amenities, by providing residents with self contained living quarters, including a private kitchen and bathroom.
The 'core' of the proposed development will include services for counselling, legal assistance, education and employment support, as well as a communal kitchen laundry, lounge, dining, bathroom, children's space and study nooks.
The application says the model ensures residents have "direct access to critical support and assistance" as well as personal space to deal with "personal issues and trauma".
Eight dwellings will form the 'cluster' component.
Six of the homes will have two bedrooms, the other two will have one, all eight dwellings will include an open plan kitchen, living and dining area.
A central, common outdoor space will host a yarning circle, herb and vegetable garden, children's playground and barbeque area.
The Leader has chosen not to publish the address of the proposed development.
When the accommodation was first announced, TFSS services manager Lynda Townsend said the organisation had supported more than 5000 women facing domestic violence across the New England North West.
She said it was a statistic that had been increasing.
"We think maybe as a result of COVID and the additional stress and pressure that has put on families," she said.
Plans for the 'Core and Cluster' housing will need to be given the green light from Tamworth Regional Council before construction starts.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
