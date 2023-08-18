When Tamworth horseman Bob Drew was thrown from his horse in March this year, the freak accident left him in a wheelchair and ended his life in the saddle, however, he remains thankful for the lifetime he has had riding horses.
Mr Drew was preparing one of his grey horses for his role as a green coat for the 2023 Sydney Royal, riding on Windsor Park Road at Daruka, when the horse was spooked by a car.
He managed to hold the horse but it jumped a fence and Bob was thrown six to eight metres down a slope. He went to get up and realised he could not use his legs, hands or arms.
With spinal injuries, Mr Drew was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital for a period of time, and moved to Royal Rehab at Ryde in June.
While daily physio is helping Mr Drew to regain some use of his legs, he still has little use if his arms or hands.
Mr Drew and his wife, Gael, have since sold their home at Daruka, along with his beloved horses, to move into Tamworth.
"I've had a good life, and don't blame the horse, it was just a freak accident," he said.
"I'm sorry to see my horses go but I will still be able to be involved with the industry through watching events as a spectator."
While the accident has been tragic, Mr Drew said he was glad that it had happened now rather than when he was much younger.
And there could have been many opportunities for such an accident to have happened.
Mr Drew had been riding horses since he was 4, and ventured into Pony Club as he got older, then rodeo, played polocrosse and campdrafted for the past 25 years. For the past 10 years he has worked as the clerk of the course for Tamworth Trotting Club and Tamworth Jockey Club.
Mr Drew's rodeo years included saddle bronc and bull riding, and only resulted in a few broken bones, which successfully healed.
His 32 years as a detective with NSW Police, 12 of which he worked in the Stock Squad, initially based in Maitland in the 1980s before transferring to Tenterfield with Wayne Biffin to cover an area south to Tamworth and Willow Tree, west to Mungindi and east of Armidale.
Mr Drew said his years with the police and stock squad as "some of the best years of my life".
The Tamworth equine community has thrown its support behind Mr Drew, with local trainer Cody Morgan and his brother and local horse breaker/educator and trainer Luke taking the reins to organise a fundraiser in April, held prior to the Tamworth Cup.
The Morgan brothers have known Mr Drew for more than 15 years and worked alongside him in the thoroughbred industry.
"It was tragic news to hear of Bob's accident," Luke Morgan said.
The April fundraiser was well supported by many in the local equine industry, including Kelly Mackney and the Hazell family, Jack Penfold from the Tamworth Jockey Club (TJC), as well as TJC president Keith Harris and his committee, and local equine events organiser Mike Rowland.
Mr Rowland said the fundraiser, which was organised at short notice to coincide with the Tamworth Cup, raised about $8000 in a short space of time.
Mr Penfold said Mr Drew also worked as clerk of the course at Quirindi, Gunnedah and Armidale, and until his accident had been actively fulfilling is duties as clerk of the course at Tamworth.
In a recent letter to the Leader's letters page, Mr Drew said the funds raised through "generous sponsorship" would allow he and his wife Gael to purchase various items he will need due to his changed lifestyle.
"Gael and I will be eternally grateful for such a gesture and the support from the community. I look forward to getting back to Tamworth in the near future," Mr Drew wrote.
In April 2022, Mr Drew was honoured by the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) of NSW at Sydney Royal where his 33 years of services as a green coat keeping horses and riders safe in the main arena were recognised.
The RAS presented Mr Drew with an RAS champions award.
His RAS colleagues gave him a lovely surprise on July 22 for his 72nd birthday with a birthday party at Ryde Rehab attended by the RAS president John Bennett, Sydney Royal ringmaster James Angus, and the RAS horse committee president Denise Ovens, along with his green coat colleagues.
