Every dog had his or her day in Nundle, but only one could win the Great Nundle Dog Race.
A local Kelpie named Nell took home the 3 pm ultimate prize, ahead of about six other working dogs in the 100 metre sprint to his owners Jayne Wood and Peter Downie.
They were among about 2000 people and their pet pooches at the Great Nundle Dog Race on May 7, with some arriving from as far away as Queensland and the Far North Coast, and as close as Tamworth, Quirindi and Nundle itself.
Organiser Natasha Moore said it was the biggest turn out of people she had seen in the past three years, with the annual event previously fundraising about $20,000 for the community and schools.
"Everyone's cheering, everyone's participating, everyone's excited, and the kids are having a great time," Ms Moore said.
Her own dog Pluto, a Kelpie cross Border Collie, managed to get through the high-jump semi-finals but couldn't quite get his paws over the last 2.5 metre wall.
He was up against tough competition on a day which saw Kelpies, Beagles, Labradors, Border Collies, German Shepherds and Dachshunds competing in at least 20 different categories, including steeplechases and doggy derbies suited to their breed.
And near the MC tent, dogs and their owners danced-off on a grassy green patch to compete for prizes.
While other 'fancier' breeds were decked out in the latest superman, tiara and tutu styles for the Fashions on the Field.
