Jewry St tree set to be painted blue to raise awareness for mental health

Grab a paintbrush. Tamworth is set to join the mental health awareness campaign that has swept the country.
The Pub Angling Club has received approval from Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) to paint a dead tree in Jewry Street as part of the Blue Tree Project.
Some 1159 blue trees have popped up around the world and in neighbouring North West towns such as Gunnedah, Walcha, Werris Creek, Boggabri, and Armidale.
The secretary of the Angling Club, Karlie Thompson, said the idea came from a club member who lost his brother to suicide a few years ago.
"Once he spoke up about it, a lot of the other members shared similar experiences about how they lost a family member or had mental health problems," she said.
"And everyone agreed it would be a great cause to back."
The Blue Tree Project aims to break down barriers, promote conversations and remove the stigma surrounding mental health.
The first blue tree was created as a prank by Jayden Whyte, in the middle of a paddock on his family farm in Western Australia.
Unfortunately, a few years later, he took his own life.
At his funeral, the story of the blue tree was shared and his family and friends decided to turn it into a charity to celebrate his memory.
"It makes someone think, 'Do I need to talk to somebody?', 'Am I okay?', or 'Is it okay, not to be okay?'" Ms Thompson said.
"I think rurally, there is still that stigma attached to mental health.
"We will also be getting a plaque made up for the tree that not only explains why we painted it blue but also includes a QR code that will have a list of services available to those seeking help."
The official painting of the tree will take place on Sunday, May 5, and will include a sausage sizzle.
The majority of profits will be donated to the Blue Tree charity, and a small portion will go back to the club.
"This will allow the club to do more fundraisers throughout the year," Ms Thompson said.
