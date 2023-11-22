Breaking the stigma around men's mental health one mullet at a time

A mullet is more than a hairstyle; it's a talking point.
Founder of the Mullet Mentality, Tamworth's Nathan Coburn says the iconic Aussie hairstyle can be a great precursor to discussing more serious issues.
The non-profit organisation was built on the goal of breaking the stigma around men's mental health.
According to Beyond Blue, the number of men committing suicide in Australia is nearly double the national road toll.
One in eight men suffer from depression during their lives.
It is an issue that is quite close to Mr Coburn's heart, after a severe knee injury led him to one of the lowest points in his life.
"I had torn my knee and then I couldn't play sport, which is a massive part of my life," he said.
"Then that took a toll on my mental health and I found it difficult to work. I'm a chippie and I felt very emasculated, cause everyone had to do my job for me."
Soon after, a sequence of unfolding situations took a further mental hold on Mr Coburn.
"My girlfriend at the time was also not that great, and on top of that my best mate tried to kill himself, but I saved him," he said.
It took a heavy toll on Mr Coburn, and he said he did not see much point in life anymore.
He found himself at a difficult crossroad.
"After that I thought I've got two paths to take here. I could keep going down this dark path or do I go and try to get some help?" he said.
"I spoke to my doctor and explained what was going on. Then he said, 'Stand up and shake my hand'. And I asked him, 'Why?'
"He said, 'because I'm so proud of you'."
That handshake made a lasting impression on Mr Coburn's mental health journey.
It was then that the idea for the Mullet Mentality began to brew in the back of his mind.
But it was truly cemented when he went on a camping trip with Nick Cummins, also known as The Honeybadger.
"He did this thing called the 'Rogue Gentlemen's Club'," he said.
The Honeybadger and his best friend, Blair Frendin, founded the 'Rogue Gentlemen's Club' to help men talk about their problems and reconnect with their passions, all while on an off-grid adventure.
"I liked what they were doing and then they were doing a camping trip in the Blue Mountains. So, I sent in an application and I got one of the spots," Mr Coburn said.
"Your phone is away and there is no alcohol or drugs, nothing like that. Just a bunch of blokes going camping.
"My knee was still slightly busted up, so the boys helped me out quite a bit. Then there was a campfire, where we talked about our problems."
It was there that Mr Coburn learned he was not alone in his struggles.
"If you get around a whole bunch of people and everyone throws their problems into the fire," [Mr Cummins] said, "you are almost guaranteed that you will want to take your problems back."
"One of the blokes there was fighting to see his children. I thought, 'Yeah I've torn my knee and had a bit of a rough trot, but things could be a lot worse."
From that point, Mr Coburn only wanted to help other people. And so the 'Mullet Mentality' was born.
He started small, by going to the pub on a night out.
"I'm very social man, so I started by talking to three random blokes throughout the night and strike up a bit of a conversation and chat a bit about mental health," Mr Coburn said.
"And all I would ask of them is to pass on the positivity. As positivity breeds positivity."
Eventually, he decided to grow the brand by creating a golf day to help raise funds for The Black Dog Institute. He would name the event Mullets and Mulligans golf day.
But Mr Coburn wants to do more and hopes to partner with local services, such as Headspace.
"I've got a lot of plans, I want to do more than a golf day. But it is one step at a time," he said.
"Definitely want to keep growing. We want to create some merch and get some more brand awareness. After a while doing something similar to the camping trip."
He especially hopes to create a dialogue with the the younger generation and show them it is okay to talk about their struggles.
"I think we have come ten fold in the last few years, there is a lot more acceptance and showing all this love about it," he said.
"We still have a long road ahead, because we've got to knock down the stigma for the next generation. As they already have some stigma around them."
