Solemn dawn Anzac Day remembrance draws a strong crowd in Armidale

Under the cover of darkness more than 1000 people gathered in Armidale's Central Park for the Anzac Day dawn service.
The masses joined a quiet tribute to the Australian and New Zealand service men and women for their role in the armed fores, and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending their countries' freedoms.
The day marks the first major military action fought by our forces during the First World War.
Prayers, The Last Post, the Australian anthem all rung out in the crisp autumn air in Central Park with the crowd offering a silent respect to the occasion.
Bagpipes also sounded during the wreath laying where various state and government organisations joined with school groups, volunteers, former service people and others with around 20 wreaths laid on the memorial.
Tamworth's main Anzac Day march will step off from Marius Street at 10am, moving into Bourke Street, Peel Street, and into Fitzroy Street to conclude at Tamworth town hall for the commemorative service which starts at 10.45am.
Watch for the miltary flyover at 10.10am.
