URGENCY and clarity are the demands the Tamworth Water Security Alliance are putting to new water minister Rose Jackson.
Stopping the replacement Dungowan Dam project, constructing an industrial water recycling plant servicing abattoirs, and funding a program to inform community on water recycling, are among the alliance's requests sent to the minister.
There is a "massive" need for extra water in Tamworth, alliance member David McKinnon said.
"We cannot keep growing in this town without amazing amount of extra water, and that can only really come from recycling," he said.
"Because any idea that we're going to get more rain to match the growth of the town is just not going to happen.
"Climate change does mean less water, and for that reason, we have to start thinking seriously right now about what new way to get water."
READ ALSO:
The focus has shifted away from the real problem in Tamworth towards debate on the replacement Dungowan Dam project, alliance member with a background in alternative engineering Hans Mae said.
Climatologists claim 2024 is likely to be the warmest year yet recorded, he said.
"If that leads to another drought, where are we?" he said.
"We have nothing in place to actually fight that.
"The biggest problem is that even if [the new dam] got approval next week, it will take seven to 10 years to build it, and we might have two droughts in between."
The solutions being taken up worldwide are not new dams, he said, but recycling, and other alternative sources.
"Yes, we're at the beginning of a lot of those and some are experimental," he said.
"But there's a lot of options available now to look at, rather than building another dam, which just will use the water we already have."
Kevin Anderson previously held the portfolio for water in government, and alliance member Alice Milson admits that despite disagreeing on funding needs, the water minister being the Tamworth MP was useful.
But Ms Milson expects the alliance to have a good relationship with Ms Jackson.
The alliance also requests a two year strategic town water reserve in Chaffey Dam under a revised Peel River Water Sharing Plan; the funding and completing of the stage two pipeline from Dungowan Dam; and a safety upgrade for the existing Dungowan Dam.
Ms Jackson told the Leader she has concerns with the replacement Dungowan Dam project, including that it is expensive and may not resolve water security issues.
Tamworth Regional Council's priority is a water purification model taking abattoirs off the city's supply, mayor Russell Webb said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.