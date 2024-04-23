Why these LGA's are higher-risk for heart attacks

More access to CPR training is needed in small regional and rural communities, after a new study found a gap in education and awareness around cardiac arrest.
Gunnedah was highlighted as one of NSW's high-risk areas, along with Moree Plains and Gwydir.
Monash University researchers found the areas with higher rates of cardiac arrest had an increased lack of bystander CPR.
Researchers collected and mapped out three years' worth of data from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest registries across Australia and New Zealand.
"CPR is not on Australia's radar yet," Monash researcher, Doctor Janet Bray said.
"We are trying to rectify this by doing a pilot program in Victoria to teach students how to do CPR in schools and we are hoping it will be made clear in the Australian education curriculum.
"And we are hoping this will reach these regional communities, so they can take it home and teach their families and friends."
Tamworth-based trainer Cameron McFarlane said early education and intervention about CPR could be the key to bridging the gap in these communities.
"I feel as though children in regional and rural areas do not get as much awareness compared to some coastal areas," he told the Leader.
"It does not surprise me that those statistics surrounding CPR are low."
Mr McFarlane has run his CPR awareness program in Tamworth for the last 12 years.
He said it's important to get out into regional areas and teach people about the tools and techniques needed.
"I think education on defibrillation and CPR is needed. I think there should be a lot more education through schools," he said.
And the first thing to do is immediately dial triple zero.
"Don't be concerned about ambulance response times or bothering them; this is the reason the ambulance service exists," she said.
"The person will ask a series of questions surrounding where you are and they will ask if the person is awake and breathing normally.
"If the answers to both of those is 'no', the person is likely to be in cardiac arrest and they will provide CPR instructions over the phone."
