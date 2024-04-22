The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Police

Operation Regional Mongoose charges more than 190 across the western region

By Newsroom
April 23 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Rod Smith. Picture from file
Western Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Rod Smith. Picture from file

Police in the state's western region have charged more than 190 people since the launch of Operation Regional Mongoose which targets serious property-related crime in Tamworth, Moree, Orange, Gunnedah, Dubbo and Bourke.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.