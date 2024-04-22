Operation Regional Mongoose charges more than 190 across the western region

Police in the state's western region have charged more than 190 people since the launch of Operation Regional Mongoose which targets serious property-related crime in Tamworth, Moree, Orange, Gunnedah, Dubbo and Bourke.
The ongoing operation, which began on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, focuses on crimes predominantly committed by young offenders.
To date, the operation has resulted in 192 people - including 140 juveniles - charged with more than 1617 offences, of those 275 were for breach of bail.
Local police have been supported by specialist statewide units including the Police Airwing, Police Transport Command, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Public Order and Riot Squad and Dog Squad.
Commander of Western Region, Assistant Commissioner Rod Smith, said police had used specific targeting strategies to detect and disrupt offenders responsible for committing these offences across the region.
"We have seen in several cases that elderly and vulnerable people are being targeted, with no hesitation to inflict or threaten violence on victims," Assistant Commissioner Smith said.
"We will continue to take steps to keep our communities safe, we will continue to arrest and charge serious offenders, both youths and adults, and put them before the courts."
"The Youth Command supports local police districts through many prevention and diversionary programs across the region of Western NSW.
"These programs engage with a significant number of young people throughout the region, drawing them away from boredom and the environment that often leads to offending.
"We are seeing great success and support from local communities in these programs, and it is critical that we continue to target serious offenders, as well as provide diversionary opportunities for potential offenders," Assistant Commissioner Smith said.
Investigations under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Anyone with information about Operation Regional Mongoose is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
