The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Education

Besties shave off their locks for kids with cancer

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
April 11 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley Vale PS students Nina Dennis and Harrison Wykes chopped off their long locks to raise money for kids with cancer. Picture by Peter Hardin
Oxley Vale PS students Nina Dennis and Harrison Wykes chopped off their long locks to raise money for kids with cancer. Picture by Peter Hardin

The clippers were buzzing at Oxley Vale Public School on Wednesday, when two best friends shaved off their locks to raise money for kids with cancer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.