Besties shave off their locks for kids with cancer

The clippers were buzzing at Oxley Vale Public School on Wednesday, when two best friends shaved off their locks to raise money for kids with cancer.
The pair raised almost $3000.
Ten year old Harrison Wykes shaved off all of his hair, while his best friend, Nina Dennis, who's 11, cut her hair short to donate to make wigs for children with cancer.
Harrison said he wanted to honour his grandfather, who had died of cancer.
"Ever since my dad told me, I wondered if he would have died if they had done the right amount of research to make a cure," he said.
"And being able to do this makes me feel better and not as sad."
The two Year 6 students have been best friends since they were born, after their mums met at mothers' group.
Nina said they do so much together that being able to cut off their hair together was "fantastic".
"It feels better for both of us to do this together," she said.
"We will grow our hair over the next year or two and cut it off for charity all over again. But when I'm in high school, I want to go bald with Harrison."
With the support of Oxley Vale Public School's Student Representative Council (SRC), they turned the event into a mufti-day and raised $380 to go towards the total.
When the Leader asked if they were sad not to have long hair anymore, both Nina and Harrison were not fazed.
"I hate my hair and that is the thing," Nina said.
"I can't wait to go short, as it is always in my face."
Nina's mum, Addy Dennis, said it's a big change for them both, but what they had done was terrific.
"I want to give a big shout out to Hair Affair on Peel Street for donating their time and OVA Mushies for their generous donation," she said.
