Manilla's campaign to save iconic viaduct recognised at heritage awards

The tireless work of the Manilla community to earn the iconic railway viaduct its heritage status has been recognised at the 2024 Heritage Awards.
The Manilla Historical Society Inc. took home the award for the Heritage Resources, Tourism, Education, and Interpretation and publication category.
As an added bonus Railway advocate Frank Johnson was highly commended in the Warren Newman Memorial Award for his contribution to helping preserve the wooden structure.
Manilla Historical Society member Jodie Ellem said there were many sleepless nights and endless cups of coffee that went into making this a reality.
"It has been a long process," she said.
"The Manilla Viaduct is the only curved railway viaduct in the Southern Hemisphere and that makes it very significant."
The Tamworth Regional Heritage Awards recognise individuals and organisations that have restored, preserved, and shared the heritage of the region.
The community-led campaign to save the wooden viaduct began in 2017 after plans revealed its potential removal.
In 2022, the community renewed their cause after a brief pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Years of hard work finally paid off in 2023 when the call came that their submission had reached the final stage of the viaduct being added to the NSW State Heritage Register.
Ms Ellem said the viaduct should be preserved for future generations.
"It is 112 years old; it is a major feat of building engineering," she said.
Tamworth MP and Shadow Minister for the Arts and Heritage, Kevin Anderson, said instead of knocking things down, it was better to preserve them.
"The Manilla Historical Society has done an amazing job, as the viaduct is something that needs to be preserved."
Mr Anderson said the next step would be the structure's ongoing conservation.
"We have to get a heritage action plan and we will work closely with the historical society to get that happening," he said.
"The important part is to stop it from deteriorating."
The Warren Newman Memorial Award for Contribution to Heritage within the Region: Joan Wakeford for her work in preserving the 4 Darling Street heritage significant building from demolition.
The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Award: Bumbira Arts and Culture Program.
The Sympathetic Development Award: Dimity Smith.
The Adaptive Reuse Award: Humble Espresso Cafe and Catering
The Building Conservation Award: Bendemeer Hotel, renovated by Mark and Leanne Summers who completed the exterior paintworks of the hotel.
The Heritage Resources, Tourism, Education and Interpretation and publication category: Manilla Historical Society Inc for its efforts in gaining a successful nomination to get the Manilla Viaduct listed on the NSW State Heritage Register.
