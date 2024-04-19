The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Community

Manilla's campaign to save iconic viaduct recognised at heritage awards

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
April 20 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manilla Historical society members were recognised for their work to preservr the iconic wooden viaduct. Picture by NDL
Manilla Historical society members were recognised for their work to preservr the iconic wooden viaduct. Picture by NDL

The tireless work of the Manilla community to earn the iconic railway viaduct its heritage status has been recognised at the 2024 Heritage Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.