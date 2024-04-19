Community bands together for colourful and uplifting Anzac Day tribute

A West Tamworth retirement community is coming together to commemorate the sacrifice of our fallen soldiers with a beautiful tribute.
Members of a weekly craft group in Easy Living Retirement Villas have started an "assembly line" making crochet poppies in preparation for Anzac Day on Thursday, April 25.
"It's something crafty for us to do for Anzac Day. A few of the residents are returned soldiers or their wives," craft group member Trish Jones said.
The poppies will be displayed on the front lawns of the villas and a display erected at the base of the retirement community's flagpole.
Remembering the sacrifice of those before us is paramount to member of the craft group Jill Gay, who has become a bit of a history buff in her retirement.
She said her love of history began as a favour to a family friend.
"I lost my son three years ago and this young fellow has become sort of an adopted son, so to speak, and I got started by looking into his family's history," Ms Gay said.
Through her research, Ms Gay came into possession of the diaries of Pierre Michael Walton, a veteran of World War Two who spent three years as a prisoner of war.
"He had to stand and watch two of his mates get beheaded by the Japanese. It's sad to read," she said.
Mr Walton will be one of many service members the retirement community remembers on Anzac Day.
Two white crosses belonging to residents who are widows of veterans will stand amongst a bouquet of crocheted poppies underneath the community's flagpole.
