The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Watch

Community bands together for colourful and uplifting Anzac Day tribute

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 19 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Easy Living Retirement Villas craft group member Trish Jones says her whole community has gotten behind her idea to crochet poppies for Anzac Day. Picture by Peter Hardin
Easy Living Retirement Villas craft group member Trish Jones says her whole community has gotten behind her idea to crochet poppies for Anzac Day. Picture by Peter Hardin

A West Tamworth retirement community is coming together to commemorate the sacrifice of our fallen soldiers with a beautiful tribute.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.