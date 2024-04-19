Residents rejoice: Kootingal's 're-imagined' community hall is coming soon

Kootingal residents will soon be able to walk through a new social hub designed to provide space for the growing population while preserving the small town's extensive history.
Works have started on Kootingal War Memorial Hall's $2 million redevelopment which promises a new purpose-built library plus a community room, kitchen facilities, and small shop for Kooty's residents.
Plans for the hall's upgrade got off to a shaky start three years ago, but after extensive community consultation and a partial re-design to maintain the hall's heritage construction is finally underway.
Tamworth Regional Council says the hall's new library should be ready for readers in September.
Councillor and Kootingal resident Phil Betts told the Leader he' was over the moon to see the redevelopment get off the ground.
"I'm very excited to see work has now commenced after a fairly long lead-up process," Cr Betts said.
"I'm sure the community will be ecstatic with the overall result because not only are we maintaining the old War Memorial Hall, but we also have a new library that will be an absolute benefit."
Cr Betts has deep ties to the War Memorial Hall as the land it sits on used to belong to his grandfather.
His grandfather donated the land for the memorial hall to be built and later his father donated additional surrounding land to serve as the hall's car park.
The Kootingal War Memorial Hall was opened on December 17, 1954, and Cr Betts said the hall's original memorabilia had been safely stored and would return for display once works had been completed.
"It allows the community to have a local focus, a hub for social activities and a learning area for the entire community," he said.
