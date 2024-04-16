The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth pre-school selected for government trial to help working parents

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated April 17 2024 - 6:26am, first published 5:30am
Denison Street Early Learning Centre Service Director Corinne Cloake shows what the new extension will look post-construction. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Denison Street Early Learning Centre Service Director Corinne Cloake shows what the new extension will look post-construction. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A new classroom and an extra 10 spots per day will be added to Tamworth's Denison Street Early Learning Centre, a welcome relief in the city's childcare shortage.

