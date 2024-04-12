Hazards exposed as Lake Keepit water levels drop, officials advise caution

A number of hazards throughout Lake Keepit have been uncovered as the dam water capacity drops.
As the water levels have drop, boating safety officers are warning people to be cautious of hazards such as submerged trees and exposed banks or islands.
NSW Maritime boating safety officer Josh Eldridge said the dam levels were quite low compared to what people have been used to for the past 12 months.
"We have had a number of incidents or near-misses over the last few weeks," he said.
"There are hazards that people don't even see, like spits or areas that come out of the water.
"So, as the dam level drops, those edges and small island rocks or stumps, can appear."
The number of boating-related deaths has doubled across NSW since last year.
This has prompted NSW maritime officers to launch Operation Stay Afloat: reduce the risk across waterways this weekend.
Mr Edridge said they want to educate people on boating safety and remind them of their responsibilities on the water.
"Things happen on the water quite regularly, but particularly as the dam drops, people are not aware of the bank when coming out of the water," Mr Eldridge said.
"The last few weeks it may have been quite deep, but now it is quite shallow and people have been hitting the bottom."
Mr Eldridge patrols all the waterways of the North West.
In a typical week, he travels between Keepit, Split Rock, Chaffey, Copeton, and Pindari.
He said boat safety was the number one priority.
"We will do regular checks and make sure people are well prepared when getting on the water," he said.
"Making sure their safety equipment is on board and is in good order. We will also look at education and provide information on local areas.
Data from NSW Maritime reveals that Lake Keepit has the biggest number of offenders when it comes to boating penalties and warnings.
The most common boating offences relate to lifejackets, safety equipment, and licencing or registration offences.
Mr Eldridge said boaters needed to make sure their safety equipment was well maintained and onboard before venturing out.
"That includes making sure their life jackets are maintained, they have a fire extinguisher on board, paddles, flashlights, paddles, and more," he said.
"A lot of vessels, particularly locally, have not been used in a long time and their safety equipment is not updated or on board."
Mr Eldridge said waterways were made up of a delicate ecosystem of swimmers, kayakers, fishermen, and boaters.
"It is all about everyone using the water collaboratively, but using it safely."
