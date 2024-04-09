Tamworth's Domonique Wyse claims a second major Sydney Royal title

Tamworth's Domonique Wyse went to Sydney in March to take home one title, but instead left with two under her belt.
Two days after the Tamworth High School ag teacher was named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW 2024 Young Woman, representing her home show society at Taree, she secured another title when she bowled over the competition in the hotly-contested Sydney Royal District Exhibit pumpkin bowls knockout.
"Now my named has been engraved on the trophy I have to come back and defend my title next year," Ms Wyse said.
The idea of the competition is similar to the principals of lawn bowls, the only difference is the bowl is replaced with a pumpkin and the jack is an onion.
The tournament sees two or three bowlers from each District pitted against each other in a lawn bowls-style singles knockout comp.
A 2.4 square metre court is marked out and the player whose pumpkins are closest to the jack wins the match and moves on to the next round.
A carrot is used to measure whose pumpkin is closest to the jack.
Ms Wyse is no stranger to lawn bowls having grown up around the greens as her mother Dana Wyse has been the CEO of local Mid North Coast clubs including Manning Bowling and Taree Railway Club.
"I've had my fair share of experience with afternoons spent at the bowling green," Ms Wyse said.
"I lifted up the pumpkin and realised it was weighted on one side where it was grown and played it like a bowl, there were two orange and two green, all different sizes and shapes."
Ms Wyse, who recently relocated to Tamworth to take up her teaching position at Tamworth High, is enjoying blending her passions for agriculture and education as she seeks to guide the next generation of industry leaders.
