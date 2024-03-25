Tamworth High teacher wins The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman

Tamworth High School's agriculture teacher Domonique Wyse has been named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2024.
Ms Wyse represented Taree Show Society, and made history as the first representative from that society to win the state finals since the program's inception in 1962.
A University of New England Bachelor of Education (Secondary Sciences) graduate with a fierce passion for agricultural education, Ms Wyse has plans to expand her teaching career and obtain a secondary tertiary education qualification in meat science.
She said it was important to foster the next generation of agricultural leaders - something the young teacher is already putting into action at Tamworth High School.
With an interest in showing stud stock, Ms Wyse has reinstated the show team as part of the agriculture program at Tamworth High School since her arrival in February 2024, while also joining the Tamworth Show Society.
Ms Wyse said when the opportunity arose to be part of the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman program she put her hand up.
"I'm feeling so honoured to have this role, this program has given me so much and I'm so excited to give back over the next year," she said.
"The goals I hope to achieve include more networking, being an advocate for AgShows NSW, the Royal Agricultural Society, as well as being there for my local community and expanding on that throughout NSW."
Orange's Paris Capell named as The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2024 runner up.
Ms Capell said she was overwhelmed to be announced as the runner-up but felt honoured.
"I think the judges had such a difficult position because all 15 women are such amazing ambassadors for their community and could have done so much with the roles," she said.
"I'm really excited to get started and help soil judging get introduced into local shows, but also foster some other initiatives across the ag show space.
"Growing up the young women were always the highlight of the show for me, the highlight of the day was meeting them because they're so intelligent, passionate and such great role models. I always knew one day I wanted that to be me."
Ms Capell currently works as a project officer with the NSW Department of Primary Industries' climate vulnerability assessment and hopes to continue providing research and extension in agriculture.
Also the co-president of the Central West Intrepid Landcare, secretary of Central West Young Aggies, and a committee member of Orange Show Society, Ms Capell expressed a deep passion for her local community.
Walgett''s Emily Barton won the announcers scholarship for her public speaking and presenting skills.
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2024 finalists also included Armidale's Katie Williams.
