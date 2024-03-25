The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth High teacher wins The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
March 25 2024 - 2:00pm
The Land Sydney Royal AgShow NSW Young Woman Domonique Wyse, Taree, with runner up Paris Capell, Orange. Picture by Elka Devney
The Land Sydney Royal AgShow NSW Young Woman Domonique Wyse, Taree, with runner up Paris Capell, Orange. Picture by Elka Devney

Tamworth High School's agriculture teacher Domonique Wyse has been named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2024.

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

