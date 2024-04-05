The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Country mayor in hot water with farmers over gas company invite

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 6 2024 - 7:00am
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey (left) has been accused of "greenwashing" by farmer and environmental activist Peter Wills (right). Picture file
Farmers are shocked and outraged after learning a country mayor made a push to invite Santos to sponsor and speak at a major conference on water security.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

